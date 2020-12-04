Natixis Makes New Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 748.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,960 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $860.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

