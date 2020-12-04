Natixis Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Natixis bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $1,619,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.97%.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.