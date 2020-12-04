Natixis Makes New $241,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Natixis bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

