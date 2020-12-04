Natixis Invests $264,000 in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Natixis purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CODX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $940,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

