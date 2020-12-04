Natixis Increases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC raised CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Santander downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.