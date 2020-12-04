Natixis Has $306,000 Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cortexyme were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

