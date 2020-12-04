Natixis Has $287,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

