Natixis Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

