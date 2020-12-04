Natixis Has $231,000 Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Natixis trimmed its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HUYA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 108.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HUYA by 9.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUYA by 57.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

