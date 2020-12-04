Natixis Buys Shares of 84,900 Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Hertz Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 82.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

HTZ stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.