Natixis Acquires Shares of 25,462 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 333,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

