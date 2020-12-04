Natixis Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Truist lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

EMN stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

