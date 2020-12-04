Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $127.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $29,483,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after buying an additional 239,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $26,959,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 81,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.