MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTNOY stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. MTN Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.24.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

