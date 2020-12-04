Morgan Stanley Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $230.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,504. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 135.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 67.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.