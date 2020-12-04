Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Momo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Momo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Momo by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 194,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research started coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

MOMO stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

