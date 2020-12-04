Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by Argus from $88.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.68.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,673,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,887,368.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,488 shares of company stock worth $46,879,953. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.