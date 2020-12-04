Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MFON opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.33.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

