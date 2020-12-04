Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS MFON opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.33.
About Mobivity
