Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MOBQ stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

