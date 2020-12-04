Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.