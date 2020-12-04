M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGPUF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. M&G has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.