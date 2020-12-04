Metacrine’s (MTCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 38,461 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

