Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,223. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

