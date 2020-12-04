Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MMND opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.12. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

