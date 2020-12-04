Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $217,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

