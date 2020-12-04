Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 141,156 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141,156 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Navient were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Navient by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

