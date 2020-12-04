Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,261 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of AngioDynamics worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 145.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.14 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

