Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 35,269 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE:TUP opened at $36.95 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.