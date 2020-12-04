Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO opened at $11.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

