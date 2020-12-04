Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $726,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $94.38 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

