Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $250,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $17.77 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $995.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.