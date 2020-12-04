Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 49.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 140.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 289.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

