Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $171,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,882.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.