Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

FAST stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

