Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 3,760 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR opened at $89.80 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $127.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

