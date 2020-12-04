Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 104,596 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.36% of Amazon.com worth $5,754,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,025.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.