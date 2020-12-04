Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

LUN stock opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

