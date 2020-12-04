LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LMGHF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $6.10.
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.