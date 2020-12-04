LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LMGHF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe. The company offers mobile messaging and digital services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

