Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported dismal third-quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. However, the company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Moreover, revenues are concentrated around Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition.”

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

