Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.