Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LEAT stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.38. Leatt has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.90.
