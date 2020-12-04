Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LEAT stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.38. Leatt has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get Leatt alerts:

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmet range for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, impact shorts, and cooling vests.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.