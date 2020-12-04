Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Financial Analysis

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

93.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 14.05 $43.49 million $0.45 92.64 STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.88 $1.03 billion $1.15 35.34

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 STMicroelectronics 1 4 10 0 2.60

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $35.17, indicating a potential downside of 15.65%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential downside of 16.17%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89% STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats STMicroelectronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile devices, set-top-boxes, UHD TVs, home theater systems, PCs, projectors, and monitors; and various software tools, such as Lattice Diamond design software, radiant software, iCEcube2 design software, ispLEVER classic software, neural network compiler, LatticeMico system development tools, PAC-designer, programmer and deployment tools, and ORCAstra, a PC-based graphical user interface. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.