Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $896.07 million, a P/E ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 183,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

