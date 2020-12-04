Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.36. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

