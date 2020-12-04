Lake Street Capital Raises GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $40.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

GRWG opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.14 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $10,000,000. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $6,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

