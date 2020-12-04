Lake Street Capital Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $56.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

