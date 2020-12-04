Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $39.00 at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.