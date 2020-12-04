Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

KIRK opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,462,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

