Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Kirby worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 835,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $75,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

