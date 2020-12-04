Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

KGSPY stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

